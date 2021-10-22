Coming back from an injury can be an intimidating thing to do, especially major injuries.
It often scares even the higher level athletes away from their sports for good. Clinton senior Logan Mulholland decided he didn't want that to happen his senior year.
As a sophomore, Mulholland was part of a group of athletes entering the Clinton varsity football roster that looked set to make a big impact on the field for the River Kings. Not far into the season, everything changed with a major knee injury that sent him to the sidelines not just for the rest of the season, but for months.
Mulholland is a multi-sport athlete: a state qualifier in the long jump in track and an excellent baseball player for Clinton. After the knee injury, he wasn't quite sure if football was going to be a good decision for him.
He was not on the River King football roster his junior year.
"That’s why I skipped football last year," Mulholland. "I wanted to give my knee a little more time to heal correctly "
Skip to 2021 and his mindset changed. Mulholland was back in the black and red, making impacts on Friday nights with the same classmates he started 2019 with.
"I missed playing with the bros the most about football," Mulholland said. "[I wanted] to come in and help the team out as much as possible."
It's been an exciting turnaround from Mulholland's sophomore year to his senior year, to say the least. When he was a sophomore, he was asked about his prediction for the year.
I think we are going to do pretty good and also get a learning experience about what varsity is all about,” Mulholland said in 2019.
No wins were recorded that season, but since then hissenior class has helped lead a program shift that's taken the River Kings from 24 straight losses to two wins in 2021.
Two wins may not sound like a lot on paper, but it's been a monumental change in the program culture.
"The team wants to win more it feels like and they work harder," Mulholland said.
Mulholland is listed as a wide receiver and safety for the Kings. He may not be in every play, but he's making an impact when he is. He averaged over 26 yards per kick return, the best average on the team by nine yards. Plus, he has made seven catches for 108 yards this season. That's over 15 yards per catch, coming from fellow senior quarterback Jai Jensen.
Mulholland also has 20 tackles, making him one of the top half of defensive players for the Kings.
The River Kings are ending their season with a home game against Iowa City Liberty Friday night, which means it's the end of the road for Mulholland the rest of the seniors. At least where football is concerned.
No one can argue the senior class has made an impact on the program, and Mulholland wanted to make sure that he was a part of that with his teammates every Friday night.
"It’s really cool to win after a long time not of winning at all," Mulholland said. "Playing Friday nights with the boys is a really good time."
See Clinton's Week 9 football score in the Friday Night Report, starting on page B1.
