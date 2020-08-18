FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione gestures as he answers a question during a news conference in Norman, Okla. Whether college football players play a lot in the fall, a little in the spring or not all over the next 10 moths, some athletic administrators want to give them a mulligan on the 2020-21 season. “I think the most forgiving, flexible plan would be the best,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)