FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2015, file photo, Aric Almirola heads for the track during a NASCAR Sprint Cup auto racing practice session at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. As NASCAR speeds back to the race track during the coronavirus pandemic the series has a heavy responsibility to set a safety standard that doesn't slow the return of other sports. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)