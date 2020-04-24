FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, a NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series auto race starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. NASCAR and IndyCar have each called off their races this weekend. NASCAR was scheduled to run Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway without spectators but said Friday, March 13, 2020, it is calling off this weekend and next week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, but suspended it’s season through the end of April.(AP Photo/Scott Cunningham, File)