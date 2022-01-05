FILE - Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Alabama State, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Murray matched his career high with 35 points against Maryland on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, and goes into the Hawkeyes' game at No. 23 Wisconsin on Thursday as the nation's leading scorer at 24.5 per game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)