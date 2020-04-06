FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) knocks down Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo is spending much of his time during the coronavirus-imposed hiatus working out, helping care for his newborn son and playing occasional video games. What the reigning MVP isn’t doing very often is shooting baskets now that the NBA has closed down team practice facilities. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)