EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto4015.727
Boston3816.704
Philadelphia3421.6186
Brooklyn2528.47214
New York1738.30923

Southeast Division

 WLPctGB
Miami3519.648
Orlando2431.43611½
Washington2033.37714½
Charlotte1836.33317
Atlanta1541.26821

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee468.852
Indiana3223.58214½
Chicago1936.34527½
Detroit1938.33328½
Cleveland1440.25932

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3420.630
Dallas3322.600
Memphis2826.5196
San Antonio2331.42611
New Orleans2332.41811½

Northwest Division

 WLPctGB
Denver3817.691
Utah3618.667
Oklahoma City3322.6005
Portland2531.44613½
Minnesota1637.30221

Pacific Division

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers4112.774
L.A. Clippers3718.6735
Phoenix2233.40020
Sacramento2133.38920½
Golden State1243.21830

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 8p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

