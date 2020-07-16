FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Memphis quarterback Brady White, center, celebrates after his team defeated Cincinnati in an NCAA college football game for the American Athletic Conference championship, in Memphis, Tenn. The American Athletic Conference will require all its schools to test football players for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before competition. The announcement Thursday, July 16, 2020, by the American comes ahead of the expected release of recommendations for testing before games from the NCAA. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)