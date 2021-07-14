FILE - Former Husker and current Athletic Director of the University of Nebraska Omaha, Trev Alberts, is shown at halftime of an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., in this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, file photo. Nebraska announced Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that it has hired former star football player Trev Alberts as its new athletic director. Alberts will fill the job that opened with the retirement of Bill Moos. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, FIle)