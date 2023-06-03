QUINCY, Ill. - The Clinton LumberKings (1-2) defeat the Quincy Gems (0-3) 9-2 at QU Stadium in their first road game of the 2023 season.
Clinton's bats were continuing to stay hot as this would be the second time in three games that eight of nine batters would reach on base hits. Five of Clinton's starters would finish with a multi-hit game.
Clinton sent Sam Lavin to the mound in tonight's game to take on the Gems from Quincy, IL. In his first start, Lavin would allow three hits, walk one and strike out four batters in three innings of work. Lavin would not qualify for the win as he did not meet the five inning requirement to be considered for the win.
The LumberKings scored early in the game with an eight run second inning to solidify their lead in the game. Kyle Lehmann would hit an RBI single, followed by another RBI single by Connor Giusti to make it a 2-0 lead.
Quincy's pitcher Cole Parkhill (0-1) struggled in the inning as he would then walk back-to-back batters with the bases loaded to further Clinton's lead 4-0. Gem's head coach, Brad Gyorkos would pull Parkhill and bring Josh Hempelman in the game.
With the bases loaded, Hempelman would face off against Casen Neumann. On Hempelman's first pitch from the pen, Neumann would send the ball into deep right field and over the wall for a grand slam to blow the lead wide open 8-0.
The LumberKings would score once more in the top of the fourth inning on another Lehmann RBI single to give the 'Kings a 9-0 lead.
Jai Jensen (1-0) would enter into the ball game in the bottom of the fourth inning to relieve Lavin. Jensen allowed two hits, two runs, both earned, while walking two and striking out four batters and allowing a home run in his four innings of work.
The Gem's responded in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Jack Zebig to close the lead 9-1. They would score once more in the bottom of the seventh on a Lucas Loos solo home run and make it 9-2.
Clinton's head coach, Jack Dahm, would send Logan Mulholland out for the final two innings. Mulholland would allow two hits with one walk and strikeout.
The LumberKings will return to QU Stadium tomorrow, June 3rd, for the final game of the series and wrap up their road trip tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.
