With scoreboards off and athletes stuck at home, many high school student athletes are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.
For the Camanche baseball team, that light comes quite literally.
The beginning of the month was exciting for the baseball team as they watched video of brand new lights being erected at Gus Witt Baseball Field at Camanche High School.
“The new lights will help our team and other teams see better. Also, it’s a great [addition] to our field,” junior Brayden Lodge said. “The adding of the new lights is making us look forward to this baseball season.”
“I think that it is more than a sign of hope,” senior Ethan Buckley said. “Because people are willing to invest in new things for our programs because they see the success in all of our sport programs.”
It was apparent that the program needed an upgrade after two decades of the same light structures. So a committee formed, the funds were secured and the bid was made for the project.
Although school isn’t in session and the baseball season is still uncertain, the lights went up at the beginning of April.
“It’s super exciting,” Indians head baseball coach Darryl Cochran said about the upgrades to his home field. “We always had some issues with our lighting. They were originally put in 19999-2000 and that was my first year as the head varsity coach here. It was done all by volunteers, and we were real thankful for it at the time but that’s been 20 years now. They’ve been used very well and it was time to upgrade.”
One of the requirements of the company working on the project was that the lights would be up by the first pitch of the season. That’s been ensured, now.
The lights have not quite been lit up yet, with certain wiring still being worked on to make sure the diamond is ablaze later this summer. The first baseball practice is currently set for May 18, after the tentative day school should start back up in the state.
That leaves the tentative first competition for June 1.
Meanwhile, the Indians and the community can look forward to seeing Gus Witt Field lit up in the near future. That’s a bright light in a dim time for many high school athletes.
“It’s been super exciting,” Cochran said. “We still aren’t all the way hooked up, we still have to run the wiring, and hopefully they can get that done. We will have some kind of ceremony to light the field, so I imagine we’ll do something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.