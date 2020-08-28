LAST SEASON
It was a frustrating season for the Central DeWitt football team in 2019. Every game was close, but the Sabers ended with just a 3-6 record.
After starting the season with a 20-10 win over Center Point-Urabana and starting the season 2-1, the Sabers went on to lose three games by less than three points - two of those district games. They picked up wins over CPU, Wahlert Catholic and Clinton while falling to the likes of Maquoketa, Camanche, North Scott, Assumption, Liberty and Clear Creek-Amana.
They also lost a lot of seniors to graduation at the end of the year, many heading on to collegiate football careers. Logan Paulsen signed to play Division I football out West, and Tucker Kinney signed with Wartburg College in Waverly to name two of the signees.
THIS SEASON
The Sabers have one thing they want to accomplish this season: learn how to win.
After seeing three games slip away by less than three points (Camanche, Assumption, Iowa City Liberty), finishing has become a focus.
“[We need to focus] on winning those close games,” head coach Ryan Streets said.
They lost a lot of talent from the 2019 roster, however. Matt Roling, Ethan Pierce and Tucker Kinney were the top tackles for the Sabers last year and are all moved on to college. Zach Hinkle and Logan Henschel are also seniors from last year’s squad with double digit tackles.
Some names returning will anchor the experience. Quarterback Henry Bloom is back for his senior year and his second year as a starter. Bloom handled most of the QB duties, with John McCohony stepping in at times. He threw for 1,252 yards, throwing 11 touchdowns throughout 2019. He put 270 yards in on the ground with 60 carries too.
The Sabers lost big receiving hands. Tucker Kinney and Logan Paulsen combined for over 800 yards last year, while Caleb Pace added another 200. Their only experienced wide receiver back will be senior Kaiden Muhl, who had nine catchers for 167 yards last season.
Linebacker John McConohoy is also back. McCohony had 120 rushing yards last year along with the 79 throwing, making him valuable in multiple spots on the field. Most importantly he garnered 16 tackles, making him some of the little experience coming back defensively.
Sean Kinney will be a force in the back field. He had 44 yards on 11 carries last season, but will have to help make up for the 392 rushing yards from Caleb Pace and another 351 from Zach Hinkle.
Cole Miller and Kaden Schnede are returning faces on the line. Schnede finished with 19.5 tackles last year while Miller anchored the offensive line and contributed another 16.5 tackles himself,. Between the two, they have 5.5 tackles for a loss.
“Defensive line and linebackers, we have a lot of experience,” Streets said.
Connor Scheer, Tyson Belk and Garrett Sailor will help fill in the defensive gaps.
That is, as long as everyone stays healthy. Keeping men on the field is another key priority for the Sabers.
Coach Streets is looking forward to the new format, though. With an automatic playoff berth in the state of Iowa this time around, it gives the Sabers a little more leeway in the regular season to hone in on their skills. That also means younger players can make some mistakes early to get ready for the playoff games late in the season.
That could be invaluable with the inexperience on the field.
“This makes it easier to bring younger players up and develop them for the final run at the end of the season,” Streets said.
