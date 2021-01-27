CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings have found a manager.
The LumberKings announced in a press release Tuesday the hiring of Jack Dahm, the current head baseball coach for Mount Mercy University, an NAIA school.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Dahm said. “It’s something I’ve never been able to do and the unique part of Clinton being so close, it allowed me to be able to do it but still be able to do my job for Mount Mercy and make sure we don’t go backwards.
“Ted (Tornow) is such a good man. I’ve known him for a long time and I feel terrible for what happened at Clinton with Minor League baseball being taken away, and I think I can be a positive in the transition and getting this off to a good start in the Prospect League.”
Dahm will continue to perform his duties with Mount Mercy with no overlap with the LumberKings.
Dahm is heading into his seventh year as coach of Mount Mercy. Before that, Dahm played college baseball at Creighton University from 1986-89. He eventually became the head coach at Creighton and was named Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year twice. Dahm then became the head coach at Iowa from 2003-13, leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament three times.
“Jack was high on the list to start with,” LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow said. “Jack was one of our top choices because, one, he knows the area, he knows the players, he’s got connections that go back to even when he played at Creighton, so he’s got a good feel of the midwest. That doesn’t mean we can’t get players from Florida, California, Washington, New York, Alabama or Texas — he knows the drill and quite frankly, he probably knows the drill better than I do.”
Tornow was discussing Clinton’s future in the prospect league with Dahm when the possibility of him coaching the LumberKings came up.
“When Ted called me, we were talking about some of the options that Clinton had,” Dahm said. “He wanted some input from me because of my years dealing with the summer leagues and then he goes, ‘Do you know anybody that’d be interested in managing?’
“I kind of got the hint and said, ‘Let me think about it.' I texted him back and again, it was a very attractive offer knowing Ted and I’ve got a lot of players on my team from Clinton, so I thought it would be a great opportunity.”
Dahm cleared the decision with his wife and the university first before making it official, but now he’s ready to go for this summer.
“These guys want to play professional baseball and we want to try to give them the feeling of what it’s like to be in Minor League Baseball and coach them up,” Dahm said. “We’re going to put together a tremendous staff that hopefully we can announce in the next week or two.
“We just want it to be a really good environment and we want the people in the stands to really enjoy what we have.”
Dahm will be in charge of building Clinton’s roster — a first for the LumberKings after having Major League affiliates handle that aspect in the past.
“It’s a new thing for us,” Tornow said. “It’s exciting. I’m going to be just as excited as everybody else — Jack puts together a good team, sit there and watch, enjoy it and go from there.”
Dahm has had several players that he’s coached play in the Prospect League and one of his current assistants at Mount Mercy coached in the league.
“It’s a very, very good league that has some outstanding players, some neat places to play and I think what Clinton has to offer with the facility, with the fan support, I just think it could be a real win-win situation,” Dahm said.
He said building a roster during the COVID-19 pandemic will present some challenges, but he knows what he wants.
“Having a versatile roster is going to be very, very important,” Dahm said. “You’ll see kids that might be two-way players which is always different than Minor League Ball — you’re starting to see it in professional baseball a little bit more, but I’m probably going to have four or five kids that pitch and also play a position, so that will give us some flexibility, and I want to get guys who can hit the ball out of the park, but at the same time, you might see a little more old-school baseball, not the swing-and-miss as much as a lot of real good athletes that can put some pressure on the defense and steal some bases.”
And even before the first cleat touches down on NelsonCorp Field in 2021, Dahm said he needs the LumberKings’ fans to step up.
“We need host families,” Dahm said. “These kids need places to stay and I know Ted’s going to be beating down doors in Clinton asking people to help and be host families. Previously, they’ve needed eight or nine with Minor League Baseball, but we’re going to have a roster with 30-32 kids, so we need some help from the community with people being host families and we’re going to bring in some really good kids, and I think it’ll be a neat experience to be able to be a host family.”
