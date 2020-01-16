FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, new New York Mets manager, Carlos Beltran, center, poses for a picture with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, left, and Mets COO Jeff Wilpon during a baseball news conference at Citi Field in New York. Beltran is out as manager of the Mets. The team announced the move Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)