CLINTON — With a new baseball league coming to town and needed stadium repairs underway, the Clinton LumberKings and the City of Clinton are working toward a new stadium lease agreement they hope to have in place by opening day on May 27.
“There’s a new lease in the works,” LumberKings Board President Craig Iben told the Clinton Herald. “It needed to be revised because of professional baseball not being available to us anymore, and we’re working on that. To say anything otherwise, any details associated with it would be inappropriate. We’re still in discussion about that.”
The agreement would come almost six months after Major League Baseball announced in early December that it would not offer the LumberKings a Professional Development League license, effectively ending professional baseball's presence in Clinton and calling into question how the current lease's language would affect baseball in Clinton.
Though the current lease runs through Dec. 31, 2022, section 18 of the lease on nonperformance states: “... If the baseball club shall fail to have a working agreement with a professional major league baseball club,” then the city has the right to terminate the lease.
As it stands right now, Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke says the old lease doesn’t mean anything and the city is looking forward to having baseball, specifically the wooden-bat Prospect League, in Clinton. Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, City Councilmen Bill Schemers and Cody Seeley and the LumberKings are involved in drafting the new lease.
Iben said they have been working on the lease for the last 2 1/2 months, with some pauses in discussion so the city could address other matters. The soft deadline to get the lease done is May 27, the start of the LumberKings’ season, but if that deadline is not met, Maddasion has assured the ball club that they will continue negotiations. There has been no discussion of what would happen if both parties are unable to reach an agreement on a new lease.
But that doesn’t mean the city wants to replace the team.
“No, not at all,” Brooke said when asked whether the option of bringing in a new team had come up.
Brooke praised the LumberKings’ efforts in getting a new lease done.
“The relationship has been really good with the LumberKings,” Brooke said. “The mayor only says positive things about the LumberKings. We have a great city field down there that’s been taken care of that was created and renovated during the WPA times of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, had a lot of great work put in by city funding."
“We’re just excited for the season to start," he said.
Iben said LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow has been crucial to keeping baseball in Clinton with all of the curve balls thrown at the organization in 2020.
“We owe a lot to Ted to make sure we have baseball being played here in Clinton,” Iben said.
Once the new lease is completed, Iben said it will be a step toward forming a new partnership with the city.
“I’ve always told Scott and the other two council members, I see this as a partnership. We just need to work through it and lease negotiations are all part of that — getting ourselves set up to be partners and having baseball here in Clinton, which is what the focus really should be.”
