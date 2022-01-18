DEWITT – A fourth quarter rush pushed the newly ranked No. 10 Central DeWitt boys over Northeast 61-52 on Tuesday night.
The Sabers were coming off their second loss of the season to the unbeaten Pleasant Valley team on Monday night. They used a huge 30-point performance from Shawn Gilbert and a late push to finish off Northeast, who had the ranked team on the ropes to the end.
With DeWitt leading 39-36 in the final quarter, Shawn Gilbert got the ball inside and powered it up, getting fouled on the way and completing the and-one.
But Northeast’s Hayden Lee grabbed the ball and took it coast-to-coast to answer. Carter Pataska then knocked the ball out of Saber hands and tossed it down to Cade Hughes, who scored again and cut the lead to two.
DeWitt’s Gilbert drained a three-pointer, then Gibson McEwan was fouled on his own outside shot attempt and put in two free throws. The pair extended the lead to 47-40. They combined for all by 13 of the Sabers’ total points on Thursday, with McEwan pitching in 18.
The Rebels still tried to gain some ground despite the Sabers garnering a double-digit lead. Hayden Lee put in a pair of free throws and the next play Cade Hughes hit a three to cut the game to eight points, but that would be as close as they got. Hughes ended with 15 for the Rebels and Lee had 13.
Northeast came out hot. Two three-point baskets by Hayden Lee and one by Cade Hughes shot the Rebels ahead 11-3 quickly before DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall called a timeout.
Out of that break, Shawn Gilbert came out and scored five points on two possessions, and then Gibson McEwan tied the game with a three.
The Sabers led by 14-12 after the first eight minutes, and McEwan drained another three to extend that out of the quarter.
The boys teams are both back in action on Friday night, returning to their respective conference competition. The Sabers (10-2) will host Bettendorf, and the Rebels (8-5) travel to Durant.
SHORTHANDED SABERS FALL TO RANKED PV
DEWITT – A shorthanded and out of sync DeWitt team couldn’t handle ranked Pleasant Valley, falling 54-41 for the second time to the Spartans on Tuesday night.
The Sabers were playing without senior Allie Meadows, who averages 16 points a game for No. 10 DeWitt.
They stayed in it, despite missing their high-scoring guard. A rocky third quarter ended their chances of the shorthanded upset.
EmmaGrace Hartman took the ball into the lane for the two points and the foul, completing the three-point play and cutting the Spartan lead to just three. But Pleasant Valley responded with a 9-0 run to finish out the half, taking as much as a 12-point lead with three minutes left to go in the second quarter.
That wasn’t broken until a few seconds later when Lauren Walker put in a free throw. The Sabers then took it upon themselves to complete their own 6-0 run, leaving them trailing by a manageable 26-20 at halftime.
It was a few minutes of back-and-forth, but a three by Taylor Veach cut the lead to just five.
A pair of consecutive threes from the Spartans spread that margin back out to double digits.
Turnovers ran rampant for the Sabers, who looked out of sync without Allie Meadows at the top of the key. Many passes went right over the hands of post Kylee DeVore, or landed in Spartan hands in the middle of the lane.
Not only that, but after Veach’s early third quarter three, the Illinois state signee didn’t score again in the third quarter. Veach ended up leading the Sabers with 18 points on the night, scoring once more late in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Pleasant Valley’s Halle Vice had quite the night, finishing with a game-high 26 points.
Those factors helped the Spartans take a dominant 45-38 lead at the quarter. They led by quickly not long after that.
The Sabers found a spark in the fourth and started to close the gap. They had the game within 11 points for the first time since the third quarter on a pair of free throws by Hannah Palzkill with 3:30 left to play.
Central DeWitt (10-4) travels Friday night, heading to Bettendorf for more MAC action.
