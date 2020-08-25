FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Redskins in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars, along with Cincinnati, Miami, Tampa Bay and maybe a few others, might be best equipped to handle the NFL’s drastic change in hometown support. They’ve dealt with it for years. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)