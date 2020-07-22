FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) dives short of the goal line as Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson (21) and Rodney McLeod (23) defend in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. When the season starts, plenty of eyes will be focused on the New England Patriots as usual. Only this time it will be to see how 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton fares replacing three-time MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady at quarterback.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)