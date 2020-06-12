FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Irving, Texas. The NFL, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment Thursday, June 11, 2020, targeting what it calls “systemic racism” and supporting “the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.” (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)