EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6037111286199146
Tampa Bay604015585215159
Toronto603121870211199
Florida593122668206201
Buffalo592724862171183
Montreal612726862184188
Ottawa5920281151156200
Detroit611443432123229

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington593717579208180
Pittsburgh573615678191152
N.Y. Islanders583319672167159
Columbus6030181272155150
Philadelphia593220771193177
Carolina583321470189163
N.Y. Rangers583024464189181
New Jersey5822261054162204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis5932171074187172
Dallas593419674161151
Colorado583318773206164
Nashville582922765189187
Winnipeg603025565179181
Minnesota582724761176187
Chicago592625860176188

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton593221670190183
Vegas613122870192185
Vancouver593222569191180
Calgary613124668180190
Arizona623024868172167
San Jose592629456155194
Anaheim592428755155186
Los Angeles592133547145187

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Florida 5, San Jose 3

Calgary 6, Anaheim 4

Vegas 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

