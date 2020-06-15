The Rebels were on the cusp of beating top teams during the 2019 softball season, never quite getting to that place. But with the start of the 2020 softball season, they're back for more.
The Rebels return all of their roster. With all the returners, head coach Travis Eversmeyer and the Rebels took the No. 13 place in the Class 2A preseason rankings.
“They’re right there talent wise and we knew this was a two-year process,” Eversmeyer said at the end of the 2019 regular season. “But we kind of want to get doing now.”
This includes four starters batting over .400 in 2019. All-stater Neveah Hildebrandt finished with a team-high .533, garnering 65 hits and 36 RBI.
Bree Mangelsen is right beind Hildebrandt with a .449 average, leading the team with 46 RBI.
Audrey Morris and Makenna McDonald offer impressed bat totals as well.
"Our strength is definitely our depth," Eversmeyer said. "We didn't lose anyone off of last year's squad and a lot of our younger girls are a year better.
"Offense should be a strength as we were top 10 in every major category in Class 2A last year."
Another crucial returner is Alexis Ehlers. Ehlers was the go-to arm last season, pitching 132 innings for the Rebels throughout the year. That earned her an ERA of 4.30.
Alyssa Pessman, a senior, also returns. She added another 58 innings with a 3.36 ERA.
In addition to those two, Maddy Kluever joins the roster as an eighth grader.
"[She's] in contention to be our No. 1 pitcher," Eversmeyer said. "Very good pitcher who can locate four pitches and hits 58 [mph] on the gun."
The energy on the field last year was exciting for players and fans, and they ended with a 20-14 record. A large portion of their 14 losses came at the hands of ranked teams, including Camanche, West Liberty, and Anamosa. Eversmeyer, who took back the reigns after a run as head boys basketball coach, talked about instituting a culture change in the program.
“We want to do all the little things properly,” Eversmeyer said last July. “We want to in and out of the dugouts the Rebel way, just every little thing doing it as hard as we can. Taking pride in that this is the program we play for.”
The Rebels kicked off their season on Monday night at Mid-Prairie.
