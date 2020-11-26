FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Ames, Iowa. No. 15 Iowa State would reach the Big 12 championship game for the first time if can win at No. 20 Texas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)