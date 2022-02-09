FULTON, Ill. – There was never any doubt that the Fulton Steamers had control on Wednesday night as they rolled over Northwest Upstate Illini opponent Polo 80-25 in front of the home crowd.
Twelve different athletes scores, including three of them in double-digit figures.
The Steamers dominated the entirety of the game, and that was without Baylen Damhoff on the floor. Fulton coach RJ Coffey decided to sit the sophomore for this game to help rest a sore ankle.
It helped the Steamers showcase the depth and talent they have on their roster.
“There’s a lot of good parts to this team,” head coach RJ Coffey said. “But one of them is the depth. These last two games when we’ve sat Baylen to get that ankle healthy, other guys have stepped up. When one guy goes out, that means more minutes and a bigger role for other guys. All of them have done a great job the last two guys stepping in and we haven’t missed too much.”
Just a couple minutes in, senior Brock Mason shot a three from the top of the key. He nailed the three-pointer and was fouled coming back down. That sent the Steamers up 8-0 and forced the Marcos to call a timeout.
It didn’t matter much. Mason came out and hit the free throw to finish the four-point play.
On the way down, the Steamers got a steal and Patrick Lower finished on the other end.
Then Mason stole the ball again. He missed the shot, but Ethan Price was there for the offensive rebound. He made it with the and-one, finishing the free throw. Fulton had a 14 point lead just under four minutes into the contest.
By the end of the first half, it was 45-10.
Just five minutes into the second half the Steamers had that lead to 40 points. It allowed every bench player to get significant minutes on Stan Borgmann Court.
“The thing about that is the second unit, they’re kind of unsung heroes,” Coffey said. “They go up every day against the starters and they compete. They do a lot of good things for us behind the scenes that people don’t realize but the last couple games they’ve really gotten to shine. They’ve gotten more minutes.”
They drained double-digit threes on Wednesday night, led by Brock Mason who hit five of them for a team-high 18 points.
“What we really try to do is we try to attack the rim,” Coffey said. “We get it inside, we get lots of buckets inside, and we play inside out. When you have a night like this where everybody shoots well, it does nothing but help confidence and hopefully as we start winding down here and get closer to the end we stay hot from the perimeter because that’s just another weapon that we can use.”
Ryan Eades and Patrick Lower both finished with 10 a piece.
The Steamers, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, improve to 25-2 and 9-0 in the NUIC. They have four games remaining before postseason play, three of those conference games.
All three of those NUIC opponents have been beaten by Fulton once already this year by 30 points or more.
“When it comes to conference games, we just have to take care of business,” Coffey said. “One of our early season goals was to win a conference title so we just have to make sure we don’t fall asleep, take one game at a time and take care of business.
“We’re also trying to gear up for postseason. We’ve implemented some different lineups, tried things out defensively, trying things out before it’s actually the postseason and it’s do or go home. We have to make sure all our tools are sharp and we’re ready to roll.”
Their next contest will be a home game against Forreston on Friday night. They have a quick turnaround, traveling for a non-conference game in East Moline on Saturday afternoon.
