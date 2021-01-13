DEWITT – Despite a fourth quarter surge, the Class 4A No. 4 Central DeWitt girls’ basketball team made their way to the locker room Tuesday night with their first loss of their season, handed to them by unranked Davenport Central.
The formerly undefeated Mississippi Athletic Conference Sabers fell 61-51 at home.
“We’re still trying to put something together here that they want,” Central DeWitt head coach Chad Specht said. “This will be a learning moment for them. Credit goes completely to that team. Very good, ready to play, energy, effort and we just didn’t match that.”
With less than five minutes to go and trailing by 12 points, junior Allie Meadows launched a 3 from the top of the key and cut the lead back to single digits. With an aggressive full-court press, the Sabers got their hands on passes and forced three straight turnovers in the backcourt.
However, not a single one of those turned into points.
“Early in the season we really struggled with that,” Specht said. “We were able to fall back on some of our defense to help us get over that hump and tonight that just didn’t happen.
“They have to recognize when the opportunity is there and we have to capitalize on it. That’s a confidence thing and fighting through it.”
A flurry of free throws and then a drive from junior Taylor Veach, who led the game with 27 points, had the Sabers behind 50-45. With a minute and a half left, the lead was just four.
But the Blue Devils kept their cool at the line and kept their energy high on defense. Even stopping the clock with fouls, the Sabers weren’t able to make up enough ground to close the gap.
The Blue Devils kept their defense aggressive the entire night, often collapsing on Veach in the lane and keeping 3-pointers to a minimum. Their energy stemmed from a simple fact — they just were happy to be playing.
“The beauty of it is that we’re going to learn from the fact that they came out more hungry than us,” Specht said. “They had nothing to lose, they wanted to play some basketball. They haven’t had that chance and you can tell they were hungrier.”
It was just the fourth contest the Blue Devils were able to suit up for the year. With nothing to lose, they brought their all to the conference matchup in DeWitt Tuesday night.
DeWitt also struggled to keep up on the rebounds. Davenport Central’s first possession lasted nearly 45 seconds and featured five shots off the hands of Blue Devils thanks to offensive rebounding.
“If you were to ask any of our kids about tonight, they would just say that they beat us,” Specht said. “Whether it was effort, energy. Rebounding, they destroyed us on the boards. They were the much better team tonight.”
Veach had 27 for the Sabers and Meadows pitched another 17 into the mix.
“We’ve been getting good balance [on scoring] up until tonight,” Specht said. “Some girls had good open looks, we just didn’t knock them down. We have to get that confidence in them and we’re going to continue to look for everyone to contribute.”
The now 8-1 Sabers play again this Friday, welcoming Maquoketa to their home court.
“The main learning point is every night you have to show up with that same energy,” Specht said. “You can’t just show up for a game here or there, it has to be every night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.