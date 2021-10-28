FULTON, Ill. [mdash] Esther D. Gann, 81 of Fulton, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna. Esther was born on December 18, 1939 in Fairhaven Twp, IL, the daughter of Harvey and Christine (Houzenga) Wiersema. She married Larry E. Gann on April 29, 1974 in Rockfo…