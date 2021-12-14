GOOSE LAKE – With 6.5 seconds left, the Northeast boys put the ball in play for the last possession of the game against conference and local rival Camanche. A three-point shot bounced off the rim and was put back in by Cade Hughes.
But it was one point too few.
The No. 9 ranked Camanche storm got the 40-39 victory Tuesday night in River Valley Conference play over the Northeast boys, staying perfect on the year so far.
The Rebels had lost just one game coming into the contest Tuesday, a four-point loss to Wilton. They’re also hovering on the outside of the Class 2A rankings themselves.
“I think these close games are going to put us over the top,” Northeast senior Cade Hughes said. “We’re still learning to win as a team.”
There were quite a few turnovers late in the game for the Rebels as they tried to even out the score, but the Camanche defense held them off.
“We knew they were a fast paced team,” pointguard Hayden Lee said. “We knew we had to slow down on the offensive side and get back and defense. because they push the floor.
“They’re a very aggressive team. We have to slow down, and at some points we weren’t able to do that today, which is something we have to fix.”
The Rebels trailed by seven after the first quarter, but Gavin Kramer kicked off the scoring with a three-point shot. Camanche’s Adam Dunlap answered with a three of his own on the other end.
By the time the first half ended, a step back three by Northeast senior Cade Hughes tied everything up at 22-22.
Coming out of the gates in the third, Camanche took control. They had a slew of points, which ended with a wide open Zane Witt and a two-handed slam in the lane for a seven point lead.
Northeast’s Hughes hit two back-to-back long shots, and all of a sudden the Rebels were within one again. Hughes ended with 22 on the night.
“They were giving me my non-dominant hand to drive, which helped free up some other players for shots as well,” Hughes said. “For my shots, I like to see one shot fall down and that really gets my confidence going.”
The Rebels even took the lead off a Kramer drive to the rim early in the fourth.
Zane Witt put one in for the Storm, then Adam Dunlap and Tucker Dickherber both collapsed on Hayden Lee and forced a Rebel turnover.
Damarion Honaker scored off of that one.
The Storm held their ground as the Rebels tried to stop the clock as time wound down, making free throws enough to keep Northeast at arms length.
“In the second half, we really stuck together as a team,” Adam Dunlap said. Dunlap had ten points for the Storm. “We weren’t making shots all night, so our defense and our ability to stay together really helped us stick it through.
“It was just make the shot at the freethrow line. It wasn’t nerves, we practice it every day. It was just go up there and try to seal the game and that’s what we eventually did.”
Still, it was a night of uncharacteristic turnovers in general for Camanche. The Northeast zone defense gave them fits and there were plenty of moments of chaotic basketball on both sides.
“I think we overthought the zone,” Tucker Dickherber said. “They started out man-to-man and that’s how they’ve played all year. We knew in the past they’ve done zone, the one they played tonight. We weren’t prepared for it I’d say, but we knew whatever they threw at us we had to have something for. We weren’t like that right away tonight. We had to adjust throughout the game.”
And Northeast’s Hayden Lee: “Our game plan was to come in and create turnovers, and that’s exactly what we were able to do.”
Northeast knows that close games this early in the season will only prime them long term.
The Rebels fall to 5-2 and will take to the road, playing Regina Catholic Friday night.
“We had some easier competition to start the season and now we’re getting into tougher games,” Hughes said. “We learned that in games we won, we got to the free throw line and that helped put us over. Also, key turnovers. Today, we got sped up a little faster than we can handle but I know we can bounce back from it.”
The Storm improve to 5-0 and will welcome Durant Friday night at home.
“I think this is big going forward,” Dickherber said. “You get in district finals, substate games, you can’t hear the bench. The environment is loud, we have to communicated with each other and make sure we’re all on the same page.
“We’re a tough group. We show a lot of grit. We want to win at all costs and have a lot of faith in each other to do that.”
