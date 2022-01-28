CAMANCHE – The No. 9 ranked Camanche boys basketball team proved once again that they can hold their own through obstacles.
The Storm took down the Northeast Rebels for a second time this season, this time without starter Tucker Dickherber. Dickherber is out with a hand injury.
Camanche gutted out the win 61-50 at home on Friday night.
The River Valley Conference game truly wasn’t over until the final minutes of regulation time. Even though Camanche led by six points heading into the fourth quarter, Northeast senior Cade Hughes kicked things off with a long three-point basket and cut it to just three. Hughes led the Rebels in scoring on Friday night with 20 points.
The Storm had an answer. Big man Zane Witt found himself low on the block and put in his second two-hand slam dunk of the night, getting fouled in the process. Witt had a dominant double-double for the Storm, scoring 25 and finished with 12 rebounds and eight blocks.
Even though Witt didn’t put the free shot in, Michael Delzell came up with the rebound and went to the line himself.
Delzell drained two free throws and the Storm went up 46-39.
Hughes drained another three on the other end for the Rebels to cut the lead back to four, but the Storm managed to keep them at an arm’s length. When the Rebels started fouling to stop the clock, Delzell and sophomore Joshua Wiersema put in their free throws.
Wiersema ended with 12 points and Delzell finished the night with 11.
Early in the game, the Storm jumped out to a lead in the first quarter. Witt scored three consecutive baskets and then Michael Delzell drained a three from the top of the key and they went up 9-3, sending the crowd to their feet.
Gavin Kramer came off the bench for the Rebels and hit a three at 2:50, and then Kramer came up with a steal on the other end. He connected with Cade Hughes in the corner on the fast break, and Hughes drained another three to tie the game at 11-11.
The Storm only took a two-point lead out of the first quarter thanks to a buzzer offensive putback by Witt.
They managed a four point lead by the half and then hung on to that advantage throughout the second half.
The loss was the largest loss for the Rebels this season. Four of their five losses have come from ranked teams and they have all been by single digits until Friday night. The Rebels fall to 9-6 and rebound quickly, welcoming West Liberty Saturday afternoon.
The Storm also play Saturday, crossing the Mississippi to take on Fulton in the Eric Ottens Memorial Shootout Saturday night, capping the tournament.
FOWLER BOOSTS NORTHEAST OVER CAMANCHE
CAMANCHE – The last time the Northeast and Camanche girls teams met this season, Camanche walked away with the comfortable victory.
The Rebels weren’t going to see that happen again.
“I think we looked down on them and thought we could beat them right away last time,” Northeast junior Alyssa Fowler said. “We all played together more today.”
And 18-point performance by Alyssa Fowler helped lift the Rebels over the Storm 48-39 on Friday night in the pair’s second River Valley Conference matchup this season.
The Storm garnered as much as a nine-point lead in the second quarter, helped by a three-pointer from Emerson Crigger and a couple short jumpers by Bridgette Hundley.
But the Rebels weren’t done. A couple baskets by Jeorgia Neumann and then another quick one tied the game 18-18.
The Storm went into the half up 19-18 thanks to a late free throw by Danika Dodson.
The Rebels came out and scored the first five points of the second half before Camanche’s Crigger broke up the run. Northeast managed to extend their lead to as many as seven after a fast break layup by Alyssa Fowler.
Just a bit later in the final quarter, Fowler put in two free throws to finish her scoring on the night and put the Rebels up 11 points.
“I just had the mindset that we needed to go, we needed to score points,” Fowler said. “[At halftime] we said we need to go. This is Camanche, we need to go.”
Meanwhile, the Storm struggled to get points up. They took a lot of threes in the second half, not many of them falling.
“I think when we get flustered we try to relax and go back to what we know how to do instead of driving in,” Danika Dodson said. “I think we just have to stay calm and keep to the offense.”
The Storm were led by Danika Dodson, who put in a three-pointer late in the fourth to cut the lead back to single digits.
Emerson Crigger had 10 and Bridgette Hundley added nine.
“I think it was just the intensity,” Dodson said. “We weren’t necessarily prepared for that. We went all out in the first half, we need to have that in the second, too.”
The Northeast girls (4-12) will go on to play West Liberty on Saturday, heading back home for that contest.
“Great team effort and flat out gritty play by our girls,” Northeast head coach Johnny Driscoll said.
The Storm (5-13) play a non-conference game Saturday afternoon against Easton Valley.
