CASCADE – The top-ranked Easton Valley boys watched their perfect record disappear and their season come to a premature end on Thursday, upset in the district final 59-56 by Edgewood-Colesburg.
The River Hawks were plagued from every angle as they went into their second district final in as many years under head coach Dan Beck. Leading scorer Kaleb Cornilsen was out with an injury he sustained the game before, and his replacement Cayden Deardorf was dealing with illness.
Worse than that, senior Logan House picked up two quick fouls in the first minutes of the game which sent him to the bench and senior Hunter Holdgrafer fouled out just three minutes into the fourth, leaving the River Hawks with very little height on the court.
The game was never in the hands of either team, swaying from side to side the entire time. The River Hawks jumped out to a quick lead, extending it to double digits before the first quarter was even done.
The Vikings came out with a 12-2 run in the second quarter and took a 22-19 lead, troubling the River Hawks guards with their feisty full court press.
Still, Cade Jargo answered with his first points of the game at the right time, draining a three with two minutes to go in the half. Jessen Weber then hit one of his own to take back the lead, and Easton Valley took a four-point advantage into halftime.
The Vikings regained the lead again in the third, and once again the River Hawks came storming back. Weber knocked down three straight three point shots and the River Hawks took a five point lead.
Things went downhill in the fourth. After playing most of the game with foul trouble, Holdgrafer fouled out with five minutes remaining in the game and the game knotted at 52-52. Edgwood-Colesburg jumped on their opportunity and had the three-point lead by three minutes.
They never relinquished it, although the River Hawks did their best. Logan House put in an offensive board to pull within one, but then the River Hawks gave up a putback on the other end.
With over a minute left, the River Hawks put up a three point attempt and Nate Trenkamp managed to pull the rebound down. However, they turned the ball over and picked up another foul, sending the Vikings to the line.
With two good free-throws, the lead was back to three. A final three-point attempt from the River Hawks bounced out.
The River Hawks end their year 23-1, going undefeated in the regular season and ending as the Tri-Rivers Conference Champions. Head coach Dan Beck ends his 44th season at the helm of the program with 699 career wins.
The River Hawks say goodbye to a powerful senior class: Jessen Weber, Cade Jargo, Nate Trenkamp, Braydin Farrell, Logan House, Hayden Bormann, Jacob Petersen and Gavin Raabe.
