It was an emotional day in Des Moines two weeks ago when Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence took the court for the last basketball game of the season.
Lawrence got the honorary start, subbed out as soon as the tip because he was facing something big: another knee injury.
After walking off the court, he was greeted with hugs from teammates and coaches and found his way to the bench, where he had to watch the final game of the year instead of playing it.
“I was super disappointed in the fact that I couldn’t help my team like I normally could in the semifinal game,” Lawrence said. “However, I was very grateful for Coach [Josh] Davis and Coach [Scott] Rucker from Treynor for giving me the honorary start, because I knew that would be the last time I would ever step on the court with that starting unit. It was very hard and emotional for myself.”
Lawrence dislocated a part of kneecap thanks to a bipartite kneecap, meaning his is composed of two parts instead of one. He did it in the state quarterfinal against Monticello, and then tried to play in the semifinal against Boyden-Hull. But he was hurting.
“By that night, my knee was so stiff that I couldn’t even straighten it out,” Lawrence said. “I just couldn’t move the way I normally could.”
Although it’s hard, mentally he’s been here before. Lawrence tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and missed the entirety of his sophomore year of basketball and most of the track season. He was able to return by the end of the spring, qualifying for the state track meet in the final days.
That still wasn’t the end. This football season he tore his meniscus in Week 4, playing out the rest of the season with the injury before having surgery. He had four weeks to recover before getting released to play basketball.
All those obstacles haven’t left him jaded.
“The fact that I know I can and have come back from these set backs keeps me optimistic,” Lawrence said. “I don’t worry about what comes my way, I just deal with it and keep battling. There’s a lot of people that have it worse than myself.”
Although the suspension of the spring sports season has been a disappointment to all spring athletes, it actually came at a prime time for Lawrence. No one is competing, leaving him able to rest and heal his current knee injury.
He’s done rehab before and he knows what it takes both mentally and physically. It seems the coronavirus has granted him some time in between sports that he doesn’t normally have.
He’s working with bodyweight exercises and continuing to do the same workouts he always does, including strengthening that knee.
“I am really down about the track season being suspended, but in reality the forced break is actually beneficial to my recovery,” Lawrence said.
He has more on his mind than this year, too. Lawrence is just a junior, and with the current state of sports he’s looking forward to the things he wants to accomplish starting next fall.
That includes a playoff run with the football team, where he serves as a quarterback. It includes continued success with the basketball team, which returns plenty of talent. It also includes a state title, both individually and with a relay, in track.
“The way it looks due to the track season being suspended, I have mentally and physically started preparing for our upcoming football season,” Lawrence said. “If the track season somehow makes a comeback, I will be ready for that as well.”
He’s done the comeback story before. With high aspirations in all three sports and college to think about, he’s pulling some positives out of the current pause in sports.
But then again, being positive is exactly what’s helped him make it back from every injury he’s faced.
“It has taught me that no matter what comes my way, I can handle it,” Lawrence said. “I have also learned how to stay positive in negative situations. And even though the injuries suck, I know I will come back stronger than before.
“As long as I can continue to bounce back like I have and compete, whether it’s at a high level or not, I feel like I’ve won.”
