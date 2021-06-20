CLINTON — LumberKings infielder and South Dakota State freshman Luke Ira said Clinton is a little bit different than South Dakota.
“There’s not much up there,” Ira said. “It’s pretty flat and pretty basic. There’s just a college town and that’s about it. It’s been fun (in Clinton). There’s several places where the view is really good on the river and the fans are great here. We’re just trying to win some games for them now.”
Ira leads the LumberKings in hits (21), doubles (five), home runs (three) and RBIs (18) this season, and had the team’s lone RBI in Clinton’s 14-1 loss to the Normal Cornbelters Saturday night.
“I’m seeing the ball really well, so that’s the main contributor,” Ira said.
Ira, a Solon high school graduate, has known LumberKings manager Jack Dahm for a while.
“He knows my grandpa pretty well, and then I’ve seen him around because I’ve played games at Mount Mercy where he coaches at, so I’ve been familiar with him,” Ira said. “I got in contact with him up at school at South Dakota State through one of my coaches, so that’s kind of how I found my way here.”
The LumberKings will have Ira around for the next month before he’ll leave to go work for the rest of the summer. Ira helps remodel apartments, doing most of the dirty work.
For the LumberKings, though, he’s done a lot of the fun work.
“He’s just a rock solid player,” Dahm said. “I had the opportunity to watch Luke as he was growing up, playing at Solon high school. He’s just a very smart, hard-working player that understands the game. He’s a little bit older kid and he’s strong. He’s done a great job for us.”
In the first inning, Clinton’s Anthony Mangano advanced to third base on a wild pitch, and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Luke Ira to put the Kings up 1-0.
The fifth inning belonged to the Cornbelters. Normal’s Drew Davis hit a leadoff triple, then later scored on a wild pitch from Clinton starting pitcher Luke Schafer to tie the game 1-1. Normal’s Tony Livermore scored on a passed ball and Eddie Niemann stole home to put Normal up 3-1. Graysen Drezek replaced Schafer during the inning.
“We had the lead and Luke was throwing the ball extremely well,” Dahm said. “He lost command a little bit in that inning and instead of maybe only giving up one run, it ended up being a three-run inning for him. He got a little sped up — he’ll work on that, but he did a nice job for the first four innings.”
Livermore hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth to increase Normal’s lead to 4-1. In the very next at-bat, Blake Carey blasted a ball to the Lumber Lounge for a three-run home run off of Drezek, putting Normal up 7-1.
Normal scored seven more runs in the seventh on two more RBIs from Carey, and an RBI each from Jonathan Latham, Hank Himrich, Alex Steinbach and Casey Finck, as well as a Ben Hopkins run off a wild pitch.
The game ended in the bottom of the seven after the LKings failed to get on the board, enacting the 10-run mercy rule.
The loss was Clinton’s eighth in a row. Dahm said the team’s problems are straightforward.
“Just get back to the simple things, and that’s playing hard and giving the best effort we can and it’s all controlled by your mindset,” Dahm said. “We’ve gotten a little lackadaisical at times. We just need to get back to playing good, solid baseball. That’s what we did early on. We didn’t beat ourselves, and right now we’re seeing some things we haven’t seen in a long time, so it’s been interesting.
“We’ll get it going. It’s a good bunch of guys that get along — we’re just fighting it a little bit. Baseball’s very hard for us right now. We just need to create some breaks and get a positive mindset going.”
Clinton fell to 8-13 and is last place in the West — Great River Division.
