Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.