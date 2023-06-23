GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast Rebels baseball and softball teams hosted the Monticello Panthers on Thursday night as each team picked up a win to split the doubleheader.
Starting with baseball, the Rebels got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third including two off the bat of Isaiah Espey,
Each team traded two runs in the fifth inning to make it a 5-2 game. In the sixth inning the Panthers responded with three runs to tie the game at five a piece.
However, the Rebels broke the tie with four runs in the sixth to take the lead 9-5. Northeast held on in the top of the seventh to win game one.
Espey and Gavin Kramer led the team with two RBI each in game one while Curtis Eberhart had two hits.
In game two the Panthers struck early and often, plating four runs in the top of the first inning to take a quick 4-0 lead.
The Rebels bats completely slowed in game two and they were held to just two runs as their comeback fell short in a 4-2 defeat.
Eberhart led the Rebels in game two, driving in one run while notching two hits.
For the softball team, they dominated in game one, scoring two runs in both the first and second inning to take a commanding 4-0 lead.
They then added three runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth to extend their lead to 8-1. Madison Kluever then finished off her complete game in the top of the seventh to secure the 8-1 game one win.
Offensively Emma Kjergaard led the way with three hits for two RBI while scoring two runs. Piper Isbell led the team in RBI with four.
In game two, the Rebels got on the board first in the third inning, scoring three runs to take the early 3-0 advantage.
However, the Panthers responded immediately, scoring three runs of their own to tie the game at three. Northeast got the lead back in the bottom of the fourth to once again jump in front 4-3.
Monticello would get the last punch in as they plated two runs in the top of the fifth to take a lead of their own 5-4.
This lead held and both teams split the doubleheader on the day.
Leading the way in game two for Northeast was Leah Mangelsen who drove in one RBI on two hits in four at bats.
The Rebels will be in action at Camanche on Tuesday evening as the two teams play a doubleheader.
