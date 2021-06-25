Northeast Rebels
Record: 6-10
Conference record: 6-8
Manager: Drake Wawro
STAT LEADERS
Hits -- Kael Parson, 21
Doubles -- Parson, 7
Triples -- Parson, 1
Home runs -- Caleb Gruhn, 3
Walks -- Jimmy Weispfenning, 7
Batting average -- Parson, .429
RBIs -- Gruhn, 14
Runs -- Gruhn, 16
Stolen bases -- Weispfenning, 10
Innings pitched -- Sam Moraetes, 24.1
Strikeouts -- Moraetes, 15
Earned run average -- Cade Hughes, 0.60
Best pitching record -- Hughes/Weispfenning, 1-0
RESULTS
May 24 -- Anamosa 7/7, Northeast 4/1 (doubleheader)
May 27 -- Durant 14, Northeast 4
June 21 -- Central DeWitt 6, Northeast 5
June 3 -- West Branch 18, Northeast 16
June 4 -- Clinton 14, Northeast 0
June 8 -- Wilton 10, Northeast 5
June 10 -- Northeast 4, West Liberty 3
June 14 -- Cascade 5/10, Northeast 2/5 (DH)
June 15 -- Northeast 5/1, Monticello 4/4 (DH)
June 17 -- Northeast 15, Tipton 6
June 21 -- Northeast 5/10, Bellevue 0/1 (DH)
June 24 -- Regina Catholic 12, Northeast 2
REMAINING SCHEDULE
June 26 -- vs. Clayton Ridge; at North Linn
June 28 -- vs. Camanche (DH)
June 30 -- vs. Maquoketa
July 1 -- vs. Mid-Prairie
July 2 -- vs. Lisbon
July 5 -- at North Cedar
ROSTER
1 Kael Parson JR
6 Zayd Evans SO
7 Jimmy Weisphenning SO
8 Giacomo Narcisi JR
9 Dane Johnson JR
10 Hayden Lee JR
12 Jacob Tegeler FR
13 Caleb Gruhn JR
17 Alijah Dopson SR
18 Chase Lee FR
19 Tyler Hines JR
20 Sam Moraetes SR
22 Clayton Meyermann FR
24 Cade Hughes JR
25 Luke Holdgrafer SO
27 Curtis Eberhart SO
30 Mike Scheckel SO
33 Kaden Weber JR
