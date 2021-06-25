Northeast Rebels

Record: 6-10

Conference record: 6-8

Manager: Drake Wawro

STAT LEADERS

Hits -- Kael Parson, 21

Doubles -- Parson, 7

Triples -- Parson, 1

Home runs -- Caleb Gruhn, 3

Walks -- Jimmy Weispfenning, 7

Batting average -- Parson, .429

RBIs -- Gruhn, 14

Runs -- Gruhn, 16

Stolen bases -- Weispfenning, 10

Innings pitched -- Sam Moraetes, 24.1

Strikeouts -- Moraetes, 15

Earned run average -- Cade Hughes, 0.60

Best pitching record -- Hughes/Weispfenning, 1-0

RESULTS

May 24 -- Anamosa 7/7, Northeast 4/1 (doubleheader)

May 27 -- Durant 14, Northeast 4

June 21 -- Central DeWitt 6, Northeast 5

June 3 -- West Branch 18, Northeast 16

June 4 -- Clinton 14, Northeast 0

June 8 -- Wilton 10, Northeast 5

June 10 -- Northeast 4, West Liberty 3

June 14 -- Cascade 5/10, Northeast 2/5 (DH)

June 15 -- Northeast 5/1, Monticello 4/4 (DH)

June 17 -- Northeast 15, Tipton 6

June 21 -- Northeast 5/10, Bellevue 0/1 (DH)

June 24 -- Regina Catholic 12, Northeast 2

REMAINING SCHEDULE

June 26 -- vs. Clayton Ridge; at North Linn

June 28 -- vs. Camanche (DH)

June 30 -- vs. Maquoketa

July 1 -- vs. Mid-Prairie

July 2 -- vs. Lisbon

July 5 -- at North Cedar

ROSTER

1 Kael Parson JR

6 Zayd Evans SO

7 Jimmy Weisphenning SO

8 Giacomo Narcisi JR

9 Dane Johnson JR

10 Hayden Lee JR

12 Jacob Tegeler FR

13 Caleb Gruhn JR

17 Alijah Dopson SR

18 Chase Lee FR

19 Tyler Hines JR

20 Sam Moraetes SR

22 Clayton Meyermann FR

24 Cade Hughes JR

25 Luke Holdgrafer SO

27 Curtis Eberhart SO

30 Mike Scheckel SO

33 Kaden Weber JR

Tags

Trending Video