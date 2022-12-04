GOOSE LAKE – The Rebels could not find an answer for the Golden Hawks interior defense as they fell 62-39 on Saturday afternoon.
This was their second loss in two days after losing to Central DeWitt on Friday night.
The Rebels struggled to box out in the first half, giving too many second chance opportunities to the Hawks. The Hawks took advantage of those mistakes and took a 33-21 lead heading into the half.
Out of the half it was more of the same as the Rebels struggles continued. They were unable to slow down the Hawks offense and they fell 62-39.
Curtis Eberhart led the Rebels with nine points. The Rebels play again on Tuesday night against Beckman Catholic.
