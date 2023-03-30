GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast Rebels hosted their 10th Annual Healy-Mattis Invitational on Thursday evening as they competed against 11 different schools.
Along side Northeast were local schools in Camanche and Prince of Peace.
The Rebels boys had themselves a fantastic afternoon, winning the team competition with 136 total points.
Individually the Rebels picked up their first event win in the 4x10 meter shuttle hurdle. Asa Cox, Cole Johnson, Alex Everson and Corbin Knutsen ran a 1:08.15 to place first.
Jimmy Weispfenning ran a 53.77 second 400 meter dash to earn a first place finish by almost three seconds. Weispfenning also placed first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.57 seconds.
Carter Jargo was the next Rebel individual to win an event, running a 2:09.25 800 meter run to place first. The Rebels also had a handful of second and third place finishes to cap off their day.
As a team, the Camanche Storm finished in sixth place on the boys side of things.
They started off strong, winning the 800 sprint medley in photo finish fashion with a time of 1:39.23 to just beat Durant who ran a time of 1:39.26. The medley team consisted of Josh Wiersema, Luke Darsidan, Ehtan Schultz and Tyson Seeser.
Senior Garrett Schultz won the Storm their only other event in the long jump with a jump of 17 feet and 10.5 inches.
On the girls side of things, the Rebels took home third place as a team with 79 total points while the Storm finished in fourth with 71.75 total points.
Paige Holst started things off strong for Northeast as she won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.62 seconds. Holst also won the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.31 seconds to edge out Taylor Wing of Maquoketa.
Those were their lone first place finishers while Alyssa Fowler added a third place finish in the high jump with a height of 4 feet 10 inches.
Prince of Peace senior Sarah Moeller had a strong day as she won the discus competition with a throw of 108 feet on the dot. She also came in second in discuss by two inches with a throw of 34 feet and six inches.
