Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning then windy in the afternoon with storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely during the evening, then occasional rain or snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.