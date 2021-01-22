GOOSE LAKE — Nothing came easy for the Northeast boys basketball team Friday night.
The Rebels grinded out a 42-31 win over Durant in a River Valley Conference game at home.
“They gutted this one out,” Northeast coach Brandon Hansen said. “Wasn’t quite the way I expected the kids to come out and play, but we gutted this one out all four quarters. Durant came out and played hard and they wanted to show that they wanted the game almost more than us.”
After jumping out to a 14-8 first-quarter lead, Durant cut the Rebels’ advantage to just one by halftime, 19-18.
“We went into halftime knowing we were better than that and we just took it upon ourselves, and we had that next-play mentality,” Rebels senior Judd Swanton said. “We just went after it and attacked. There were still some things that we should’ve fixed, but we’ll practice on that and fix it.”
Both teams struggled to score in the third quarter, as Northeast outscored the Wildcats 9-6 in a defensive battle.
Swanton came alive in the fourth quarter, starting with a layup plus the foul and another layup to force a Durant timeout.
“He had a couple and-ones that were pretty crucial to push the score up a couple more possessions,” Hansen said. “They would go down and get offensive rebound after offensive rebound and get a putback, and we needed those.”
Swanton averages a double-double (14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds) per game so far this season.
“I think I’m doing my job of doing the dirty work down low and rebounding for the team, creating opportunities for my teammates as well as taking it upon myself to score,” Swanton said.
Northeast outscored Durant 14-7 in the final frame to seal the win, which came on the heels of a 54-37 win over Wilton Thursday night.
Northeast improved to 8-4 and Durant fell to 2-12.
Northeast junior Cade Hughes said the Rebels seem to be peaking as they approach the later half of the season.
“We had a couple close losses that we’d like to get back, but the next close game, I feel like we have the confidence to pull it off,” Hughes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.