GOOSE LAKE - Northeast hosted the River Valley Division volleyball tournament on Thursday night in which Beckman Catholic came out on top.
The Rebels had some success, winning their first round match against Anamosa. They picked up the first set win 21-9 before falling in set two 16-21. The Rebels bounced back in the final set with a 15-12 win to seal the deal and advance to round two.
However, they had to take on the number one seeded Monticello Panthers in round two. The Rebels got off to a good start, winning set one 25-20. They dropped set two 16-25 and yet again went to set three.
In set three both teams battled but the Panthers came out on top 15-13.
The Rebels finish their regular season 16-12 and will play at Beckman Catholic next Wednesday night for their regional matchup.
The Storm also competed in this tournament but they were swept in two sets by the Panthers in the first round 21-7 and 21-10.
They finish their regular season 3-20 and will be at Assumption on Monday night for the first round of the 3A playoffs.
