GOOSE LAKE – River Valley Conference and local foes Northeast and Camanche faced each other in early Friday night games, and the story ended differently on each field.
The varsity contests were moved up to 5 p.m. in a successful attempt to avoid incoming weather.
The No. 10 Rebel softball team knocked down a resilient Indian team 8-5.
Meanwhile, the Camanche baseball team took off after a slow start and downed the Rebels 7-1.
Northeast softball was coming off of their third game of the week and their hardest. They played a ranked Durant team on Thursday night and edged the Wildcats 6-5 (see B2). Coming out on Friday, they looked fresh as ever.
The Rebels immediately attacked Camanche pitcher Tarah Wehde’s throws, leading off with a Claire Abbott single. Bree Mangelsen ended up with a first-inning RBI and then Makenna McDonald nailed a 2-run homer to give them an early 3-0 lead.
“We expect them to be used to playing multiple days but we’re proud of how we jumped on a good pitcher tonight,” head coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “[Wehde]’s been striking out 10-plus a game and keeping good opponents down and we came out right away with some energy.”
Aubrey Carstensen, Wehde and Abby Beal strung together hits in the third to cut the lead to just one run, but the Rebels responded with their own 4-run third inning.
Wehde still ended with six strikeouts of the night, but the Camanche defense struggled in spots.
“I think the biggest thing on our end is the errors,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “We had a lot of errors tonight that would cut that deficit in half. I made a couple pitching calls that I messed up on.”
The top of the fifth was the Indians’ best chance. Carstensen kicked off the inning reaching first, and Jamie Robertson singled. Wehde was dished out a walk to load the bases.
Beal ripped an RBI single, and then Maddie Sager hit in a run of her own. All of a sudden the Indians had two in scoring position, the go-ahead run at the plate with just one out.
They couldn’t bring around any more runs.
“I trust the bottom of my lineup,” Carbajal said. “I think we just need a better job of understanding the pitch count and the situation, and that comes with age and experience.”
Freshman Madison Kluever once again pitched a complete game for the Rebels, keeping a powerful Camanche lineup to single digit hits.
“I think hitting her spots on the outside corner and making it difficult,” Eversmeyer said. “Bree [Mangelsen] called a good game and that comfort level when you’re in eighth grade and you have a senior catcher it’s huge.”
The Rebels improve to 4-0 to start the season, sitting in the middle of the Class 2A rankings as they head into more tough RVC games. They play Bellevue on Monday in Goose Lake, then play a non-conferene game against Maquoketa on Tuesday. One of their biggest tests yet comes on Thursday when they travel to No. 4 Anamosa.
“We’re happy we’re 4-0 and we need to come out strong next week with some tough games,” Eversmeyer said. “We’re happy with where we’re at but still not satisfied.”
The Indians fall to 1-2 and play a tough week of games next. They kick things off with a home game against North Cedar on Monday, then they welcome West BRanch Thursday night. They head to a ranked West Liberty on Friday then travel to Clinton on Saturday morning.
On the baseball field, things started slow for both teams. The Rebels were the ones to strike first, scoring in the first inning. That would be the last run they pushed across.
“It’s the first week still. We’re young and we have a lot of growing to do,” Northeast head coach Ryan Jordan said. “A lot of kids are getting their first innings at the varsity level and they had just two weeks to prepare.”
Meanwhile, pitcher Cade Hughes kept the Indian offense at bay for the first couple of innings.
“We’re off to a little bit of a slow start,” Camanche head coach Darryl Cochran said. “Some guys got going tonight, we put up eight hits so that’s a little better. We’ve faced some decent pitching and pitching is ahead of the hitting.”
In the fourth, that’s when Camanche found some rhythm. They scored three runs to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. With Hughes still on the mound, Jordan points to some mental lapses from the young Rebel lineup as a big reason behind the Camanche comeback.
“Cade [Hughes] did a great job on the mound,” Jordan said. “Just offensively we couldn’t get the bats going. We struggled with out two-strike approach.”
The Indians added to things in the top of the seventh. A string of hits, including RBIs from Mike Delzell and Kyle DeWeerdt, plated the final four runs of the game.
The Camanche defense stayed clean the entire night, avoiding fielding errors and keeping the Rebels from advancing when they reached base. They also used four pitchers, not pushing any in the first week of play.
“Our pitchers have done everything we asked for and our defense has done everything we wanted,” Cochran said. “I think we only committed one error this week so defense and pitching is what’s going get us games.”
The Indians improve to 3-0. They welcome North Cedar to Gus Witt Field next Monday, then play at NelsonCorp Field, home of the LumberKings, against Cal-Wheat on Tuesday night. They then welcome West BRanch to their home field on Thursday, travel to West Branch on Friday, and play Clinton on Saturday morning.
“I think we can pay with anyone,” Cochran said. “I would like to see our offense come alive a little – we don’t have to wait for the playoffs to do that.”
The Rebels fall to 0-4. They welcome the Bellevue Comets on Monday night, and then they travel to Maquoketa on Tuesday for a non-conference ballgame. Thursday features an Anamosa roadtrip, followed by a road game against Wilton on Friday.
Queens take first W
CLINTON – The Clinton softball team played their first non-ranked opponent on Friday night and they took a 12-2 victory over Calamus-Wheatland for their first win of the season.
Clinton jumped on the Warriors, coming out and scoring three runs right away in the first inning. By the sixth, they had a 10-2 margin in their favor.
Nearly every member of the River Queen roster recorded a hit on Friday, including a homer by Lauren Brennan
The Queens break until Tuesday, when they travel to take on non-conference Tipton. They return to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Thursday, traveling to Muscatine for a doubleheader. They welcome Camanche on Saturday morning.
