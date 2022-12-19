CLINTON – The Northeast Rebels overcame a 17 point deficit on the road to defeat the Prince of Peace Irish, 70-69 on Saturday afternoon.
To begin the game the Irish were in complete control, taking a 23-14 lead after one quarter of play.
The offense continued to play well in the second quarter as they scored 19 points to take a 42-29 lead heading into the break. However, the Rebels began to gain some momentum towards the end of the half.
The Rebels defense began to lock down the Irish in the third quarter. They held the Irish to just 7 points and trailed 49-45 with one quarter to go.
In that final quarter of play the Rebels clawed all the way back to take the lead 70-65. Prince of Peace senior Marcus Blount hit a three to pull within one point with a couple of seconds remaining.
The Irish could not get the ball back and the Rebels dribbled the final seconds off of the clock to win the game, 70-69.
Northeast improved their record to 3-6 while the Irish move to 5-2 on the year. Jacob Tegeler and Clayton Meyermann led the Rebels with 21 and 17 points respectively. Marcus Blount dropped 25 points for the Irish while his teammate Hakeal Powell had 23.
Northeast hosts Anamosa on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. The Irish play again on Tuesday night as well, hosting Easton Valley.
