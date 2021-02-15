GOOSE LAKE — The Northeast girls basketball team took care of business this weekend in a 73-32 win over North Cedar in a Class 2A regional first round game Saturday at home.
“We played well from the start,” Northeast coach Johnny Driscoll said. “We were knocking our shots down, playing aggressive defense and got everybody in the game, too, so that helped.”
The win sets up a regional quarterfinal against Bellevue at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Bellevue (18-1).
The Rebels (7-13) previously lost to Bellevue 64-20 last Thursday and 60-37 on Jan. 8.
“It didn’t go very well for us,” Driscoll said of last Thursday’s matchup. “We have some adjustments we have to make, play good defense and knock down our shots is obviously the key to winning. We’ll pick a part film, see what their tendencies are and we’re going to have to try to do something different.”
Against North Cedar (1-20), Rebels junior Ellie Rickertsen said the team came out prepared.
“I think we just worked well as a team and also moving the ball, working on our offense, just keeping up, practicing our plays before we get to the other games.” Rickertsen said.
She credited the student section, which never let up the entire game, with keeping the energy up with a limited crowd.
“COVID made it difficult to have people, but having them there tonight definitely helped and was encouraging,” Rickertsen said.
Rickertsen said they’ll be ready again Tuesday night.
“We had a tough loss to them, but I think going into Tuesday night’s game, it’s just not thinking anything big of it and just going in there like we did this game,” Rickertsen said.
