Northeast Volleyball

Roster

23 Alyssa Fowler SR MH

18 Kaci Johnson JR MH

12 Allie Colschen SR DS

20 Elly Cain SR S 

10 Emmy Erwin SO S/RH

7 Emma Kjergaard SO RH

15 Clare Mulholland SO OH

21 Leah Mangelsen SO OH 

14 Kaitlyn Hansen JR DS 

16 Emily Johnson SR DS 

19 Sheridan Meimsma SR MH/RH

Cadence Driscoll SO DS/OH 

26 Holly Lamp SO DS

38 Karissa O'Dell SR DH 

36 Emily O'Dell SR RH 

13 Alaina Boyer-Kane SR DS

24 Sophia Marburger SR RH/MH

22 Ally Kane JR RH/HM

Schedule

8/27 Northeast tournament @ Central DeWitt High School, 9 a.m.

8/29 Northeast vs. Fulton, 7 p.m.

9/1   Northeast @ Cascade, 7:15 p.m.

9/3   Northeast tournament @ Anamosa High School, 9 a.m.

9/10 Northeast tournament @ Camanche High School, 9 a.m.

9/13 Northeast @. Beckman Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

9/15 Northeast @ Bellevue, 7:15 p.m.

9/20 Northeast vs. Maquoketa, 7:15 p.m.

9/22 Northeast vs. Anamosa, 7:15 p.m.

9/29 Northeast @ Camanche, 7:15 p.m.

10/1 Northeast tournament @ Northeast High School, 9 a.m.

10/4 Northeast @ Midland, 7 p.m.

10/6 Northeast vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m. (Senior Night)

10/13 Varsity North Conference tournament @ Northeast High School, 5 p.m.

Northeast Cross Country

Roster

Girls

Teryn Hansen FR

Natlie Krogman SR

Cora Schneider SO 

Haley Samson SO 

Grace Ketelsen SR

Faith Ketelsen SR

Cenady Soenksen SR

Boys

Sawyer Schmidt JR 

Corbin Knutsen JR

Daniel Rowland SR

Garret Lamp SR

Asa Cox SO

Parker Messerich SO 

Ethan Johnson JR

Jacob Tegeler JR

Kevin Machande SR

Alex Everson SR 

Carter Jargo SR

Carver Lange JR

Otis Welch SO 

Carter Messerich SR

August Rowland SO

Schedule

8/23 Varsity meet @ Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m. 

9/6   Varsity meet @ Tipton City Park, 5 p.m.

9/8   Northeast varsity invitational @ Northeast High School, 4:30 p.m.

9/10 Varsity meet @ Little Bear Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

9/19 Varsity meet @ Bellevue Golf Club, 4 p.m.

9/26 Varsity meet @ 3-30 Golf & Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

10/6 Varsity meet @ Grace Lutheran Camp, 4 p.m.

10/11 Varsity meet @ Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex, 4:30 p.m.

