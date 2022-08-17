Northeast Volleyball
Roster
23 Alyssa Fowler SR MH
18 Kaci Johnson JR MH
12 Allie Colschen SR DS
20 Elly Cain SR S
10 Emmy Erwin SO S/RH
7 Emma Kjergaard SO RH
15 Clare Mulholland SO OH
21 Leah Mangelsen SO OH
14 Kaitlyn Hansen JR DS
16 Emily Johnson SR DS
19 Sheridan Meimsma SR MH/RH
Cadence Driscoll SO DS/OH
26 Holly Lamp SO DS
38 Karissa O'Dell SR DH
36 Emily O'Dell SR RH
13 Alaina Boyer-Kane SR DS
24 Sophia Marburger SR RH/MH
22 Ally Kane JR RH/HM
Schedule
8/27 Northeast tournament @ Central DeWitt High School, 9 a.m.
8/29 Northeast vs. Fulton, 7 p.m.
9/1 Northeast @ Cascade, 7:15 p.m.
9/3 Northeast tournament @ Anamosa High School, 9 a.m.
9/10 Northeast tournament @ Camanche High School, 9 a.m.
9/13 Northeast @. Beckman Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
9/15 Northeast @ Bellevue, 7:15 p.m.
9/20 Northeast vs. Maquoketa, 7:15 p.m.
9/22 Northeast vs. Anamosa, 7:15 p.m.
9/29 Northeast @ Camanche, 7:15 p.m.
10/1 Northeast tournament @ Northeast High School, 9 a.m.
10/4 Northeast @ Midland, 7 p.m.
10/6 Northeast vs. Monticello, 7:15 p.m. (Senior Night)
10/13 Varsity North Conference tournament @ Northeast High School, 5 p.m.
Northeast Cross Country
Roster
Girls
Teryn Hansen FR
Natlie Krogman SR
Cora Schneider SO
Haley Samson SO
Grace Ketelsen SR
Faith Ketelsen SR
Cenady Soenksen SR
Boys
Sawyer Schmidt JR
Corbin Knutsen JR
Daniel Rowland SR
Garret Lamp SR
Asa Cox SO
Parker Messerich SO
Ethan Johnson JR
Jacob Tegeler JR
Kevin Machande SR
Alex Everson SR
Carter Jargo SR
Carver Lange JR
Otis Welch SO
Carter Messerich SR
August Rowland SO
Schedule
8/23 Varsity meet @ Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.
9/6 Varsity meet @ Tipton City Park, 5 p.m.
9/8 Northeast varsity invitational @ Northeast High School, 4:30 p.m.
9/10 Varsity meet @ Little Bear Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
9/19 Varsity meet @ Bellevue Golf Club, 4 p.m.
9/26 Varsity meet @ 3-30 Golf & Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
10/6 Varsity meet @ Grace Lutheran Camp, 4 p.m.
10/11 Varsity meet @ Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex, 4:30 p.m.
