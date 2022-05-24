The Northeast baseball team fell in extra innings to Anamosa on Tuesday night. Dropping their second straight to open up the season.
Clayton Meyermann got the start for Northeast. The Blue Raiders got on the board first, plating two runs in the top of the first.
The offense would go quietly in the bottom of the first, not recording any runs or hits. Meyermann would bound back in the second inning, striking out to batters in a 1-2-3 inning.
The Rebels would get going in the second inning, with a leadoff single by Caleb Gruhn giving them a baserunner with no one out. A double by Meyermann made it two on with nobody out. An error scored a run and kept two runners on. Good defense by the Blue Raiders threw the runner out at home and kept it a one-run game.
Northeast evened things back up in the bottom of the third but couldn’t muster anything else up and the game stayed tied.
Meyermann had a big-time strikeout in the fourth inning to get himself out of a jam and keep this one knotted up two.
The Rebels got a leadoff runner off of another Blue Raider error, but nothing came of it as they were shut down the rest of the inning.
Anamosa and Northeast traded runs in fifth inning with each of them grabbing a pair to make it a 4-4 ballgame.
The Blue Raiders had the ball rolling after a leadoff single and a steal gave them a runner on second with no one out. Hayden Lee had other plans for the Rebels as he struck out two in a row and escaped them jam to make it out of the inning.
The Rebels got a baserunner of their own in the bottom of the sixth but a successful pick off attempt got the runner thrown out at second and both teams headed into the seventh all tied up.
The seventh got wild for both teams, with the Blue Raiders getting two runners on with nobody out. A double steal gave them two in scoring position, but Northeast’s defense showed up, playing in on the ball and keeping it knotted at four going into the bottom of the inning.
Two runners would reach base for the Rebels but the good defense and pitching continued for the Blue Raiders as they struck out two Rebel batters and sent this one to extras.
The Blue Raiders scored two in the eighth inning and held the Rebels to no runs to seal the deal and get the late 6-4 win.
Northeast is back home and in action tonight when they host Central DeWitt at 7 p.m.
