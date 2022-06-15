GOOSE LAKE - Northeast fell to the number three ranked team in 2A, the Cascade Cougars on Wednesday night.
In a game that saw 20 mile per hour winds blowing out to right field, neither team took advantage of the long ball. In fact this one started off looking like it would be a pitchers duel with both teams having perfect first and second innings.
This changed in a hurry in the top of the third when a leadoff single and a stolen base put the Cougars in prime scoring position. They followed it up with a single to give them the first lead of the day. A bunt single that was not fielded properly put a runner on first and third with no outs. A pair of one out singles and a bases loaded walk scored three more runs as the Cougars took a 4-0 lead.
Hayden Lee singled to lead off the bottom of the third for the Rebels. They got a bunt single of their own that put runners on the corners. Lee came into score on a ball that sailed over the catchers head to make it a 4-1 ball game.
A single, walk and then another single started off the top of the fifth inning for the Cougars to take back their four run lead. Another single and a double scored two more runs to extend the lead to 7-1.
In the bottom of the fifth Lee once again doubled to lead off the inning. A runner would get on via a walk and Kael Parson would drive in two runs with a double to left center field.
The rain rolled in as the sixth inning began and neither team could tack on anymore runs as Cascade picked up another win, showing why they are ranked third in the state.
The Rebels return to the diamond on Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Regina Catholic.
