GOOSE LAKE — Curtis Eberhart hit a leadoff double and Clayton Meyermann was up next to bat.
Meyermann smoked a baseball deep into the outfield, sending Eberhart home. Meyermann had an easy double himself, but went for third base — where he was tagged out.
That brought the score to 4-3 in the sixth inning, which ended up being the final score as the Northeast baseball team fell to Maquoketa Wednesday night.
“Clayton — who absolutely smoked that baseball, it was an absolute rope — he saw me telling him to round it hard and potentially come to third and then didn’t see me put up my hands to get him back at second, and we made the first out at third base, which is a cardinal sin of baseball, so that one hurts and we lost by one,” Northeast coach Drake Wawro said. “That’s as much on me, and Clayton’s a young, very solid baseball player and he’s going to learn from it, and I’m going to learn from it, too.”
Northeast led 2-1 in the top of the fifth, but a Maquoketa sacrifice fly tied the game 2-2. The Cardinals added two more runs in the sixth and held on to win.
“Both teams played good, clean baseball,” Wawro said. “We were right there. We hit quite a few balls hard that we didn’t get anything out of — in fact, we had one line drive that was smoked, but it was right at a guy and we ended up with two outs when we had the bases loaded with nobody out.
“A little bit of bad luck on our end. A couple of little base-running mistakes that we’ll clean up in the future, but tonight, it cost us and that’s how you learn. Not upset at all with our performance tonight.”
Northeast fell to 8-13 and Maquoketa improved to 13-13.
The Rebels have a chance to rebound against Mid-Prairie 7 p.m. Thursday at home.
“They’re a very solid team, but we’re playing solid baseball,” Wawro said. “I’d put our guys up against anybody right now.”
