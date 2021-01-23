Northeast junior Brynnlin Kroymann has been working on her outside shot, and whatever she’s doing seems to be working.
Kroymann had 20 points and Northeast defeated Durant 50-41 in a River Valley Conference game at home.
“I’ve been critiquing that ever since I started basketball,” Kroymann said of her jump shot. “Whatever works for us — I’m definitely not always an outside shooter.”
Northeast jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, leading Durant the rest of the way.
Rebels coach Johnny Driscoll said the team has been busy as of late. The Rebels defeated Wilton 63-58 Thursday on the road and went 2-2 in four games played last week.
“I think they’re a little tired — we had a good game against Wilton,” Driscoll said. “We played really well last night, we kind of expected their legs to be tired. Last week, we had four games in five days, so they needed a break on Monday, which we gave them. Longer season, it’s going to catch up to you.
“They played well. They kept fighting, never backed down, kept the intensity up. That’s all we ask of them.”
Ellie Rickertsen added seven points for Northeast.
Northeast improved to 5-8 while Durant fell to 3-12.
“We played well,” Kroymann said. “We’re just keeping our heads up. It’s all about working together as a team and pushing each other to our best standard — just working for our best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.