GOOSE LAKE – Northeast hosted their annual cross country invitational on Thursday afternoon and both Prince of Peace and Camanche competed at the meet.
In the girls 5000 meter run, Northeast had the top three finishers. Faith Ketelsen finished in first with a time of 21:42.39, Cenady Soenksen finished in second, running a time of 22:19.84 and then Grace Ketelsen came in third with a 22:54.79. Camanches Gretchyn Fairlie came in fifth with a time of 24:44.40.
Prince of Peaces Marcus Blount had quite the showing on the boys side of things. He finished in first with a time of 17:56.42. Northeasts Carter Jargo came in second with a time of 19:15.13. Northeast had two more top five finishers. Daniel Rowland finished in fourth with a time of 19:31.50 and Kelvin Machande was right behind him in fifth place with a time of 19:35.77.
