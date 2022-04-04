GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast-Prince of Peace co-op soccer teams split with Cedar Valley Christian on Monday night in a home doubleheader in Goose Lake.
The girls never found the back of the net, falling in the 7-0 shutout to the Huskies.
“A lot of new girls, new faces,” Northeast head coach Bill Feaster said. “It’s first to the ball. A lot of the times, we’re waiting for the ball to come to us, and someone steps in front of us. First to the ball, we work on. Playing together, knowing their teammates tendencies. That’s because they’re young, it will come with more reps.”
The Rebels are full of underclassmen and players with little varsity experience. Their youth showed at times.
“The body up part, they didn’t have a problem with,” Feaster said. “The being aggressive, they didn’t have a problem with. We maybe didn’t use corners effectively, didn’t go wide. We’re trying to make that perfect pass instead of trying the open space. It’s a tough concept.”
They’re also still looking for the right answers to the lineup. Three different players took their turns wearing the keeper jersey in the net.
“It’s just finding out where they’re comfortable,” Feaster said. “They don’t even know where they want to play yet.”
Northeast kept the offensive attack of Cedar Valley Christian at bay for the first 13 minutes of the game. With 27:45 to go in the first half, the Huskies put one past the hands of the Northeast goalie to break the tie.
They scored two more goals in the next seven minutes. The next point bounced off the legs of a Northeast defender, and a third soared up and over the hands of the keeper from across the field. Halfway through the first it was 3-0.
The Huskies took the 5-0 lead into halftime.
Northeast had two corner kicks in the first half, neither one coming up with a shot.
They also had multiple offensive attacks, many falling one pass short of a good look.
“It’s a trust thing with new players,” Feaster said. “They feel like they’re helping the team if they’re maintaining possession. It is tough to look up and find a teammate when someone is guarding you and you have the ball on your foot. It’s a hard skill, but we’ll get better at it.
“More reps. We don’t have the numbers to go 11-on-11 in practice and it’s hard to recreate what you see on game night.”
The Rebels held off the Huskies once again for the first part second half as well. The final two goals of the game came in the last five minutes of play.
With a game on Tuesday night to follow up the season opener, Feaster is hoping to see them build off what went well.
“I want more communication,” Feaster said. “We play Bellevue Marquette all the time, they’re always tough, so communicate better.
“With the new girls, the seniors know how the other seniors play but don’t know how the new girls play. So just communicate.”
The boys started hot, scoring twice in the first seven minutes of play to help boost them to a dominant 10-0 win over the Huskies.
“It was a fun match,” junior Marcus Blount said. “We really came together and played well.”
Four different athletes put goals in the back of the net for the Irish boys. Sophomore Cami Blanco netted five of them.
Blount came up with three, senior Brody Dehner scored one and Kyle Kitteringham added one.
“We played well tonight,” senior Jeremiah Wauford said. Wauford had two assists on the night. “Our connection throughout the game was on tonight.”
The Irish improve to 2-1 on the season and have play again on Wednesday night to go for three wins in a row.
“You saw brothers tonight,” coach Michael Davis said. “Two of our starters were out tonight and our younger guys had to step up. It was a beautiful match from beginning to end.”
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday night, traveling to Bellevue to take on Maquette Catholic in another boy-girl soccer doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.