GOOSE LAKE – The Rebels picked up a big time win on their senior night as they defeated West Liberty 48-30 on Friday night.
This was a pivotal game as the Rebels move to 4-2 on the season but are now 3-0 in district play, setting them up nicely for a playoff opportunity.
The Rebels close out their home games with a record of 2-2 but they have been very good on the road. They head to Camanche next week for a big time local rivalry game between two district foes.
