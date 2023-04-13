GOOSE LAKE - The Northeast Rebels and Prince of Peace Irish swept the Monticello Panthers in their girls and boys soccer games on Thursday night.
The Rebels and Irish are combined for both boys and girls soccer with them being the Rebels in girls soccer and the Irish in boys soccer.
First up was the girls taking on the Panthers on yet another sunny and warm April evening. The Rebels started off strong, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes of the first half that gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break.
Out of the half it was all Rebels as Callie Leu and Cenady Soenksen doubled their lead within the first minute of the half.
In an interesting twist, goalkeeper Shannon Kenneavy was subbed out as their goalkeeper and brought back in as a midfielder in the second half as she put her skills to good use, scoring a ricochet goal to make it 5-0.
Leu and Kenneavy each added another goal to their stat column before Emily Johnson scored her third and fourth goals of the game to extend the lead to 9-0.
Minutes later the game would end as the Rebels found the back of the net on a ball that bounced over the goalkeepers head to notch their 10th goal of the day. The Rebels won 10-0 via the mercy rule.
The Rebels picked up their second win of the season and will be back at home again on Monday when they host West Liberty.
For the Irish, they continued that success as they took on the Panthers. Through the first 20 minutes it was very quiet although the Irish were getting a lot of good looks.
However, in the 26th minute the Irish found some life with Marcus Blount and Brody Dehner scoring back to back goals within 30 seconds of each other to make it a 2-0 game.
Blount then scored two more goals in the last 10 minutes of the half to give himself a hat trick and give the Irish a 4-0 lead heading into halftime.
Out of the half Blount scored again just two minutes and 12 seconds into the second half to extend that lead to 5-0.
Junior Wyatt Dahn got in on the scoring with 24 minutes to go to make it a 6-0 game. Blount was not done either as he got his fifth and final goal to find the netting to make it a 7-0 game.
Dehner capped things off for the Irish with his second goal of the game to give Prince of Peace an 8-0 win. The Irish are now 3-2 to begin the season and will take on Clinton at Goose Lake on Saturday at 11 a.m.
