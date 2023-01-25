GOOSE LAKE - It was about more than just a game on Tuesday night as Northeast High School remembered the life of sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird ahead of their games against Maquoketa.
Mikaylah tragically passed away last weekend and everyone wore purple in her honor on Tuesday because it was her favorite color.
Before the start of the varsity girls game, the cheerleading team walked out to the center court and held a moment of silence while they locked arms.
When the boys team came out, they all put flowers in front of her megaphone and pom poms, which had a designated spot behind the cheer leaders. The cheer leaders did multiple cheers with Mikaylah's name.
At halftime of the boys game, all the students went out onto the court, locking arms in a circle while the song 'Memories' by Conan Gray played.
Makaylah's Celebration of Life will be this Sunday the 29th at 3.00 p.m. at the Millennium Banquet Hall in Goose Lake.
