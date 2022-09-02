GOOSE LAKE – Northeast hosted Wilton in their first home game of the season and the Beavers proved to be too much to handle for the Rebels as they fell 40-12.
It was a tale of two sides as the Beavers defense showed up and showed out against the Rebels, especially in the first half. They held the Rebels to just 24 yards and forced two turnovers.
The Rebels turned the ball over five times on the night but were able to find the endzone twice in the fourth quarter as they fell to the Beavers for their first loss. They now sit at 1-1 on the season.
Northeast will be home once again next week when they host Durant at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.